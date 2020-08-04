Backlog raises COVID totals; 118 cases in three local parishes

State and local COVID-19 numbers took big jumps Tuesday as the Louisiana Office of Public Health reported the entry of more than 1,700 backlogged test results, some from as far back as May, into the database.

In St. Mary, 55 newly reported cases raised the parish's total since the pandemic began to 1,504.

St. Mary has 61 new COVID cases for a total of 1,580.

In Assumption, two cases raised the parish total to 557.

The death toll remained the same Tuesday: 49 in St. Mary, 42 in St. Martin and 20 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--3,615 new cases raised the pandemic total to 124,461.

--27 new deaths raised the toll to 3,937.

--Nine fewer people were hospitalized for COVID treatment raised the total to 1,487.

--10 more people were on ventilators for a total of 240.