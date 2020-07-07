Another 74 COVID cases reported in three parishes

Seventy-four new COVID-19 positives were reported at midday Tuesday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption, including 51 in St. Martin alone. One death was reported in St. Mary.

Statewide, the number of new positives and the number of hospitalizations continue to climb.

In St. Mary, 16 new positives raised the total since the pandemic began to 616. The newly reported death raises the parish death toll to 39.

St. Martin logged 51 new COVID cases Tuesday for a rapidly increasing total of 897.

Assumption has seven new cases, raising its total to 390.

No new deaths were reported in St. Martin, where 27 have died, or Assumption, where 15 have died.

Statewide:

--1,936 new cases raised the pandemic total to 68,263.

--23 new deaths raised the toll to 3,211.

--The number of people hospitalized rose by 61 to 1,025.

--The number of people on ventilators remained at 109.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health says 43,026 people are presumed to have recovered.