Another 74 COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes accounted for 74 new COVID-19 positives in the midday Tuesday report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health. One new fatality was reported in St. Martin.

In St. Mary, 31 new COVID cases raise the total since the pandemic began to 1,137.

In St. Martin, 33 new positives make the total 1,287. The newly reported fatality makes the toll 31.

Ten new cases were reported in Assumption for a total of 462.

The death toll remains 39 in St. Mary and 17 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,691 new positives raise the pandemic total to 96,583.

--36 new deaths raise the toll to 3,498.

--The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment grew by 19 to 1,527.

--Six fewer ventilators were in use for a total of 186.