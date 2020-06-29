Another 46 COVID positives but no deaths in local parishes

St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes continue to see the increase in daily COVID-19 positives that has been evident since mid-June.

The daily midday update from the Louisiana Office of Public Health on Monday also showed more than 800 positives statewide and another 22 hospitalizations.

In St. Mary, 14 new positives raised the total to 457 since the pandemic began. About 4,500 St. Mary people have been tested.

St. Martin's case count continues to grow rapidly with 24 new positives for a total of 685 after 8,700 tests.

Assumption recorded eight new cases for a total of 351 after 3,300 tests.

No deaths were reported locally. St. Mary has had 38 fatalities, St. Martin 26 and Assumption 14.

Statewide:

--845 new positives were reported Monday for a pandemic total of 57,081.

--5 deaths raised the toll to 3,091.

--The number of hospitalizations grew by 22 to 737.

--The number of people on ventilators was up three to 79.

In the multiparish Region 3, which extends east from St. Mary, 376 of the region's 726 hospital beds are in use.

The OPH reported Monday that 42,225 Louisiana people are presumed to have recovered. Since mid-April, the number of total Louisiana positives, less the number of fatalities and presumed recovered, has hovered around 8,000. It's now close to 12,000.