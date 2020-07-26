99 COVID cases in two days in local parishes; four deaths reported

Four new COVID-related deaths were reported for St. Mary and St. Martin in the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health said.

More than 3,800 new positives were reported statewide, but hospitalizations and ventilator usage were down.

The OPH has stopped making its daily reports on Saturdays, citing a need to ease the burden on labs.

The two deaths in St. Mary raise the total since the pandemic began to 42. St. Martin's two new fatalities raise the pandemic toll to 36 there. Assumption's fatality count remained at 18.

In St. Mary, 49 new COVID positives mean 1,287 people have tested positive since the pandemic began.

St. Martin's 41 new positives in the two days raise the total to 1,399.

In Assumption, nine new cases make the total 493.

Statewide:

--3,840 new positives Saturday and Sunday raise the pandemic total to 107,754.

--48 deaths raise the toll to 3,651.

--The number of people hospitalized fell by 43 to 1,557.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by 13 to 184.