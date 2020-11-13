95 new COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption had one of the worst COVID days of the pandemic on Friday, when 95 new cases and one local death were reported in the three local parishes.

Statewide figures also showed a big jump in both new cases and hospitalizations.

St. Mary had 33 new cases in the 24 hours ending at midday Friday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 2,125. One fatality was reported here, raising the COVID death toll to 88.

St. Martin had 50 new COVID cases for a total of 2,393. Assumption's 12 new cases raise its total to 864.

The death tolls remain the same in St. Martin, with 65, and Assumption, with 25.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health has begun reporting deaths in which the connection to COVID-19 is considered probable in addition to the confirmed cases. The probable fatalities would raise the toll in St. Mary and St. Martin by five each. Assumption has one death probably related to COVID.

Statewide:

--3,492 new cases were reported Friday for a total of 201,981.

--24 new fatalities raise the toll to 61,121.

--16 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 692.

--3 more people are on ventilators for a total of 62.