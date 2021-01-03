92 COVID cases, two deaths locally since Thursday

Ninety-two new confirmed COVID cases, including 48 in St. Mary, and two fatalities were reported in three local parishes. The Louisiana Office of Public Health report covers the period from midday Thursday to midday Sunday.

The 48 new confirmed cases in St. Mary raise the total since the pandemic began to 2,767 confirmed and 357 probable.

In St. Martin, 29 new confirmed cases raise the total to 3,574 with 263 probable. One new confirmed COVID-related fatality was reported, raising the confirmed toll to 77 with six probable.

Assumption has 15 confirmed cases for a total of 1,163 confirmed and 241 probable. One new confirmed death raises the toll to 27 with with one probable.

The death toll in St. Mary remains at 96 confirmed with six probable.

Statewide:

--5,780 new cases raise the confirmed total to 291,079 with 29,979 probable.

--49 deaths were reported, raising the confirmed toll to 7,162 with 375 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals jumped by 116 to 1,833.

--2 more people are on ventilators for a total of 204.