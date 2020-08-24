9 new COVID cases, no new fatalities in 3 local parishes

With testing interrupted or slowed by hurricane preparations, only nine new COVID-19 cases and no fatalities were reported in three local parishes Monday.

Six new cases were reported in St. Mary at midday Monday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. The total number of COVID-19 positives here since the pandemic began is now 1,726 with 65 deaths.

St. Martin had three new cases for a total of 1,839 with 51 deaths.

Assumption's case count stayed at 631 with 21 deaths.

Statewide:

--623 new cases bring the pandemic total to 143,566.

--18 new deaths raise the toll to 4,623.

No new hospitalization figures were immediately available. As of Sunday, 941 COVID-positive patients were in Louisiana hospitals, including 152 on ventilators.