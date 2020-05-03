9 new COVID-19 cases in 3 parishes, two deaths in St. Mary

Nine new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption were reported between noon Saturday and noon Sunday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health, and two new deaths were reported in St. Mary.

According to the OPH:

--Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Mary for a total of 205 after 1,129 tests. Two more St. Mary deaths made their way into the OPH statistics after Coroner Eric Melancon reported them locally Friday. The death toll is now 25.

--No new positives were reported in St. Martin, where 224 cases have been recorded after 1,904 tests. The death toll remains at 18.

--In Assumption, three new positives brought the total to 197 after 836 tests. The death toll remains at six.

Statewide:

--200 new COVID-19 positives bring the total to 29,340 after nearly 170,000 tests.

--19 deaths were reported Sunday, raising the death toll to 1,969.

--The number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals fell by 15 to 1,530.

--Five more people went on ventilators and raised the total to 213.