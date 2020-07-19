88 more COVID positives, one death in three local parishes

Eighty-eight more COVID-19 positives were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes Saturday and Sunday. A new death was reported in St. Martin.

The Louisiana Office of Public didn't post a report Saturday in an effort, the agency said, to reduce the burden on state and commercial labs.

In St. Mary, 50 new positives were reported during the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 1,040.

In St. Martin, 34 new cases raised the total to 1,210.

In Assumption, four new cases make the total 449.

The St. Martin death was the parish's 31st COVID-related fatality. St. Mary's death toll remains at 39, and Assumption's at 17.

Statewide:

--3,116 positives over the two days raised the pandemic total to 91,706.

--34 new deaths raised the toll 3,433.

--The number of hospitalizations rose by 56 to 1,469.

--The number of people on ventilators grew by 16 to 177.

In Louisiana Department of Health Region 3, which includes St. Mary and Assumption, 47 intensive care unit beds are in use and 41 are available. The region has 443 total hospital beds in use with 286 available.

In Region 4, which includes St. Martin, 144 ICU beds are in use with 36 available. The region has 1,164 total hospital beds in use with 535 available.