87 new confirmed COVID cases in local parishes

Eighty-seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death probably related to COVID were reported for three local parishes in the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday.

Assumption Parish has 29 confirmed cases for a total of 1,338 since the pandemic began, and 350 more cases are listed as probable. The death probably related to COVID was reported in Assumption, where 24 confirmed deaths and three probable COVID fatalities have been recorded.

St. Mary has 32 new confirmed cases for a total of 3,072 with 561 probable. The St. Mary death toll remains at 97 confirmed with 10 probable.

St. Martin has 26 new confirmed cases for a total of 4,092 with 350 probable, and the death toll stays at 90 with nine probable.

Statewide:

--3,856 new cases make the confirmed pandemic total 332,973 confirmed with 45,345 probable.

--59 new fatalities bring the death toll to 7,928 confirmed with 514 probable.

--58 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals, lowering the total to 1,800.

--10 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 233.