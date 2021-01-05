85 new COVID cases, one death in local parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 85 new confirmed COVID cases, plus a COVID fatality in St. Martin, in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday.

Statewide, hospitalizations topped the 1,900 mark for the first time since early in the pandemic.

In St. Mary, 29 new confirmed cases push the pandemic total to 2,805 with 359 probable. The number of fatalities here remains at 96 with seven probable.

St. Martin has 50 new confirmed cases for a total of 3,637 with 269 probable. The new confirmed fatality raises the toll to 79 with one probable.

Assumption has six new confirmed cases for a total of 1,173. The death toll there is 27 confirmed with two probable, including one reported Tuesday.

Statewide:

--4,454 new cases raise the confirmed case count to 295,825 with 30,823 probable.

--50 fatalities raise the toll to 7,241 confirmed with 394 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals jumped by 83 Tuesday to 1,974.

--2 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 205.