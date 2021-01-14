83 new COVID cases, one death in local parishes

Eighty-three new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 56 of them in St. Martin, and one St. Martin fatality were reported at midday Thursday for three local parishes.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health also reported that statewide hospitalizations were down sharply Thursday.

St. Martin's 56 new cases raise the confirmed pandemic case count to 3,936 with another 332 probable cases. The fatality reported Thursday is the 86th confirmed COVID-related death in St. Martin to go with eight probable COVID-related fatalities.

In St. Mary, 15 new confirmed cases raise the pandemic total to 2,968 with 512 probable.

Assumption has 12 new confirmed cases for a total of 1,252 with 334 probable.

The pandemic death tolls remain at 97 confirmed with seven probable in St. Mary and 27 with two probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--5,318 new cases raise the confirmed pandemic total to 320,462 with 40,686 probable.

--58 newly reported fatalities raise the confirmed pandemic toll to 7,631 with 449 probable.

--54 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals, dropping the total to 1,975.

--Another 10 people are on ventilators for a total of 245.