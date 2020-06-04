8 COVID-19 cases, no deaths in St. Mary, St. Martin

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in St. Mary Parish, and five more were reported in St. Martin, according to the noon Thursday Office of Public Health update.

No new cases were reported in Assumption, and no deaths were reported in any of the three parishes.

The new St. Mary cases bring the total to 331 with 32 deaths.

In St. Martin, 311 people have tested positive, and the death toll remains at 23.

Assumption's numbers remain at 252 cases and 14 deaths.

Statewide:

--429 cases raise the total to 41,562.

--13 deaths bring the toll to 2,772.

--4 fewer people are in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment for a total of 613.

--4 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 82.