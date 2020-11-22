76 new confirmed COVID cases, no fatalities locally

Seventy-six new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported for St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes in the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Nearly 500 probable cases were detected with antigen tests.

In St. Mary, 24 new cases detected with PCR tests, and therefore listed as confirmed, raise the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,213. Another 90 probable cases were listed Sunday.

St. Martin has 45 new confirmed cases for the two days for a pandemic total of 2,551, plus 340 probable cases.

Assumption has seven new confirmed cases for a total of 913, plus 65 probable cases.

The death tolls remain at 89 with five deaths listed as probably COVID-related in St. Mary; 65 with five probables in St. Martin; and 24 with one probable for Assumption.

Statewide:

--3,478 new cases raise the confirmed pandemic total to 210,124 with 10,068 probable cases.

--27 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 6,015 with 245 deaths listed as probably COVID-related.

--5 fewer COVID-positive people were in hospitals Sunday for a total of 967.

--4 more people were on ventilators for a total of 105.