74 new COVID cases in three parishes; 23 deaths statewide

St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes had 74 new COVID-19 positives in 24 hours ending at midday Friday, continuing the more rapid spread of the disease that became apparent beginning in mid-June. Two deaths were also reported in St. Martin.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 36 new cases in St. Mary, where 550 people have tested positive since the pandemic began. Thirty-eight people have died.

St. Martin, where positives have skyrocketed in the last three weeks, saw 29 cases raise its total to 779. The two deaths raised the death toll to 28.

Assumption had nine new cases for a total of 373 with nine deaths.

Statewide:

--1,728 new positives raised the pandemic total to 63,289.

--23 new deaths were reported for a total of 3,170.

--The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose by 12 to 852.

--The number of people on ventilators rose by two to 93.