64 COVID cases, no deaths; state hospitalizations up again

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 64 new COVID-19 positives among St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption people for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday.

No new deaths were reported in the local parishes.

In St. Mary, 25 new cases raise the total since the pandemic began to 1,312.

In St. Martin, 30 new cases make the total 1,429.

Nine new Assumption cases raise the total there to 493.

The death toll remains at 42 for St. Mary, 36 for St. Martin and 18 for Assumption.

Statewide:

--2,343 new positives raise the pandemic total to 109,917.

--23 deaths raise the toll to 3,674.

--The number of people in hospitals rose by 43 to 1,600.

--Ventilator usage was up by 24 to 208.