61 confirmed COVID cases, no deaths in Sunday report

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 61 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in three local parishes for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday.

Statewide, the number of hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators were both down.

St. Mary had 27 new confirmed cases for a total of 2,569 since the pandemic began. Those positives resulted from molecular tests. Another 195 cases were detected with the less sensitive antigen tests and are listed as probable.

St. Martin has 33 new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 3,208 with 199 probable.

Assumption had a single new case to raise its confirmed total to 1,063 with 141 probable.

The death tolls remained at 93 confirmed with six probable in St. Mary, 73 confirmed with five probable in St. Martin and 25 confirmed with one probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--3,738 new cases raised the confirmed case count to 263,059 with 23,086 probable.

--48 deaths raise the toll to 6,711 confirmed with 331 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals fell by 13 to 1,534 after topping 1,600 last week.

--10 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 169.