6 new COVID cases, no deaths in three local parishes

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in a St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption for the 24 hours leading up to midday Sunday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health said.

No deaths were reported in the local parishes.

In St. Mary, two new cases raised the total to 339 with 32 deaths.

St. Mary logged one new COVID positive for a total of 286 with 24 deaths.

Three cases raised Assumption's total to 257 with 13 deaths.

Statewide:

--330 new cases made the state total 42,816.

--11 deaths raised that total to 2,825.

--7 fewer people are hospitalized, lowering that total to 575.

--3 fewer people are on ventilators, making that total 74.