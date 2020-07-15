58 new COVID cases in St. Mary; hospitalization numbers slow statewide

Fifty-eight new COVID-19 cases were reported for St. Mary Parish in the 24 hours ending at midday Wednesday, a day when statewide cases jumped again but hospitalizations grew more slowly.

The new cases raised the total of positives in St. Mary since the pandemic began to 901.

In St. Martin, 19 new cases raised the total to 1,129. And in Assumption, three new cases raised the total to 435.

No new deaths were reported locally, so the toll remains at 39 in St. Mary, 29 in St. Martin and 17 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--2,089 new cases raised the pandemic total to 84,131.

--14 deaths raise the total to 3,351.

--The number of people in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment grew by seven to 1,369.

--The number of people on ventilators grew by three to 149.