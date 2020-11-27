57 new COVID-19 cases in three local parishes, no fatalities

Another 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in three local parishes for the two days ending at midday Friday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Statewide, there was a small decline in the number of hospitalized COVID patients, a break from the steady increase in November.

In St. Mary, 15 new confirmed cases detected by PCR tests raise the total since the pandemic began to 2,254. The parish has another 100 COVID positives that were detected by the less sensitive antigen tests. and are listed as probable.

St. Martin has 32 confirmed cases for the two days for a total of 2,649, plus 66 probables.

Assumption has 10 new confirmed cases for a total of 941 with 75 probables.

The death tolls remain at 89 confirmed plus six probably related to COVID in St. Mary; 66 with five probables in St. Martin; and 24 plus one probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--5,058 new cases raise the pandemic total to 218,796 confirmed cases with another 11,806 probables.

--41 new fatalities raised the confirmed toll to 6,136 with another 245 probables.

--3 fewer COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 1,074.

--9 more people are on ventilators for a total of 125.