54 new confirmed COVID cases in local parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 54 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption during the 24 hours ending at midday Friday.

Statewide, another 3,102 cases were reported while 32 more COVID-positive people were hospitalized.

In St. Mary,10 new cases confirmed by molecular tests raise the pandemic total to 2,327. Another 114 tests detected by the less sensitive antigen tests are listed as probable.

St. Martin has 33 new confirmed cases for a total of 2,780, plus 99 probable cases.

Assumption has 11 new confirmed cases for a total of 976 with 91 probables.

No new fatalities were reported Friday, so the death tolls remain at 90 in St. Mary with another six listed as probable; 68 in St. Martin with five probables; and 24 in Assumption with one probable.

Statewide:

--3,102 new cases raise the total to 232,479 confirmed with 14,698 probable cases.

--24 new deaths raise the confirmed toll to 6,274 with 274 deaths probably COVID-related.

--32 more COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 1,357. The number has grown by 116 since Sunday.

--12 more people are on ventilators for a total of 154.