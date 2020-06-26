47 new COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

Another 47 COVID-19 cases and one death turned up in three local parishes in Friday's daily report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Martin, where the number of new cases has soared late this month, had 32 of the cases and has now had a total of 638 positives since the pandemic began. St. Mary reported 11 cases for a total of 427, and four Assumption cases raised that parish's total to 338.

One new death was reported in St. Mary, raising the total to 38. St. Martin has recorded 26 deaths, and Assumption's death toll stays at 14.

Statewide:

--1,354 new cases make the pandemic total 54,769.

--26 deaths reported Friday raise the death toll to 3,077.

--The number of hospitalizations went up by 47 to 700.

--4 fewer people are on respirators for a total of 73.