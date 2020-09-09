46 new COVID cases, two deaths in three local parishes

Two COVID-related deaths and 46 new COVID-19 cases were reported at midday Wednesday for three local parishes.

In St. Mary, 19 new cases in the previous 24 hours raised the total since the pandemic began to 1,808. One new death was reported here for a total of 73.

St. Martin has 20 new cases for a total of 2,030. The death toll there remains at 58.

Assumption has nine new cases for a total of 699. One newly reported death raises the toll to 23.

Statewide:

--1,511 new cases make the pandemic total 154,599.

--15 deaths raised the toll to 4,970.

--17 fewer COVID-positive were in hospitals Wednesday, lowering that total to 782.

--8 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 123.

The Wednesday reporting was based on more than 31,000 tests, substantially more than had been the case since testing slowed during the approach of Hurricane Laura.