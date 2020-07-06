46 new COVID cases in three parishes

Another 48 new COVID-19 positives were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption at mid-day Monday.

In St. Mary, 24 new cases were reported Monday, so the number of positives since the pandemic began is now 600 after 6,500 tests.

St. Martin has 22 new positives for a total of 846 after 10,700 tests.

In Assumption, two new cases raised the total to 383 after 3,500 tests.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The totals remain 38 in St. Mary, 27 in St. Martin and 15 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,101 new positives make the pandemic total 66,327.

--8 new deaths make the total 3,188.

--The number of people hospitalized for COVID treatment increased by 38 to 964.

--The number of people on ventilators rose by four to 109.