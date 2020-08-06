43 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Forty-three new COVID cases and no deaths were reported at midday Thursday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

In St. Mary, 16 new cases raised the total since the pandemic began to 1,527.

St. Martin has 19 new cases for a total of 1,609.

Assumption has eight new cases for a total of 561.

The death count remains the same locally: 51 in St. Mary, 43 in St. Martin and 20 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,345 new cases make the pandemic total 127,246.

--50 newly reported deaths make the total 4,028.

--14 fewer people are in hospitals for COVID treatment, making the total 1,457.

--Eight fewer people, a total of 215, are on ventilators.