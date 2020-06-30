40 new COVID cases, no deaths in three local parishes
More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide Tuesday, including 40 in three local parishes.
No new deaths were reported locally.
Twenty-seven of the 40 local positives were among St. Martin people, where the pandemic total of positives reached 712.
Twelve new cases were reported for St. Mary for a total of 469.
Assumption had one new case for a total of 352.
The death toll remained at 38 in St. Mary, 26 in St. Martin and 14 in Assumption.
Statewide:
--1,014 new cases make the pandemic total 58,905.
--22 new deaths raise the statewide toll to 3,113.
--The number of hospitalizations grew by 44 to 781.
--4 additional people went on ventilators for a total of 83.