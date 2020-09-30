4 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Only four new COVID-19 cases were reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Wednesday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health reported.

No new cases were reported for St. Mary, where 1,934 cases have been recorded since the pandemic emerged in Louisiana.

Three new St. Martin cases raise that parish's total to 2,106, and a new Assumption case raises the total to 764 there.

No deaths were reported in the three parishes, so the toll remains at 77 in St. Mary, 61 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--452 new cases raised the pandemic total to 166,033.

--13 newly reported deaths raise the toll to 5,321.

--25 fewer COVID-positive people were hospitalized for a total of 553.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by one to 79.