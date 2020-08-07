39 new COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

Friday's Office of Public Health report shows COVID-19 continues to spread more slowly in this region, although another death was reported for St. Mary.

Thirty-nine cases were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption. During the worst of the COVID surge that began in mid-June, the daily case total sometimes topped 100.

In St. Mary, 16 new cases Friday raised the total since the pandemic began to 1,543. The death reported Friday pushed that total to 52.

Seven new cases make St. Martin's total 1,616 with 43 deaths.

Sixteen Assumption cases raised the total there to 577 with 20 deaths.

Statewide:

--1,500 new cases Friday raised the pandemic total to 128,746.

--61 new deaths make the toll 4,089.

--51 fewer people were in hospitals for COVID treatment, bringing that total to 1,406.

--8 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 207.