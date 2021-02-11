36 new COVID cases, no fatalities in local parishes

Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported for the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday for three local parishes, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Mary has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a pandemic total of 3,254 confirmed cases with 732 probable.

St. Martin has 22 new cases for a total of 4,348 confirmed and 402 probable.

Assumption has seven new cases for a total of 1,511 confirmed and 540 probable.

The death tolls remain at 106 confirmed with 11 probable in St. Mary, 100 confirmed with eight probable in St. Martin and 29 confirmed with three probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--2,739 new cases raise the pandemic total to 361,038 confirmed with 56,377 probable.

--27 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 8,617 confirmed and 622 probable.

--24 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 1,052.

--The number of people on ventilators remains at 151.