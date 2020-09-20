34 new COVID cases, one death locally in two days

New COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Mary and Assumption, St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward and one death in St. Mary was reported Sunday.

The Sunday numbers are for the period from midday Friday to midday Sunday.

Twenty-four new cases were reported in St. Mary for the two days, raising the total since the pandemic began to 1,889. The death reported Sunday was the parish's 77th.

St. Martin's total was adjusted downward from 2,062 to 2,056. Adjustments are sometimes made to reassign cases to the proper parish or to eliminate duplicates. The death toll for the parish remained at 60.

Assumption has 10 new cases for a total of 750. The death toll remained at 24.

Statewide:

--928 new cases raised the pandemic total to 161,219.

--26 deaths raised the toll to 5,198.

--51 fewer COVID-positive people were in hospitals for a total of 596.

--4 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 100.