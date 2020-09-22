32 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in three parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. No new fatalities were reported.

Nine new cases in St. Mary raised the parish's total since the pandemic began to 1,900.

Fifteen new St. Martin cases were reported for a pandemic total of 2,073.

Eight new Assumption cases raised its case count to 758.

The death toll remains 77 in St. Mary, 61 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--730 new cases raised the total to 162,214.

--11 newly reported deaths make the toll 5,218.

--16 fewer COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 571.

--3 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 93.