31 new COVID cases, one local death in two days

Thirty-one new COVID cases and one fatality in Assumption Parish were reported in three local parishes for the 48 hours leading up to midday Thursday.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health didn't report new cases Wednesday, which was Veterans Day.

St. Mary has five new COVID-19 cases to raise the total since pandemic began to 2,092.

St. Martin has 15 new cases for a total of 2,343.

Eleven new cases raise the Assumption total to 852. The death reported Thursday was the parish's 25th.

The death tolls remain 87 in St. Mary and 65 in St. Martin.

Statewide:

--2,173 new cases for the two days raise the pandemic total to 191,889.

--34 newly reported deaths raise the toll to 5,863.

--8 fewer COVID-positive people are hospitalized, making the total 676. Hospitalizations had been trending upward for the last two weeks.

--7 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 59.