27 new COVID cases in three parishes; two fatalities in St. Mary

The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to decline across three local parishes, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health's report for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday. But two more confirmed COVID-related fatalities were reported for St. Mary.

The two deaths raise the COVID death toll in St. Mary to 106 confirmed with 11 probable. The parish had only two new confirmed COVID cases Friday, raising the pandemic case count to 3,216 with 691 probable

St. Martin had 17 of the 27 new cases reported for three parishes Friday, raising its pandemic total to 4,300 confirmed with 389 probable. The death toll there remains at 98 confirmed with eight probable.

Assumption had eight new cases Friday for a total of 1,493 confirmed with 521 probable. Twenty-nine confirmed COVID-related deaths have occurred among Assumption people with another three probable.

Statewide:

--863 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the pandemic total to 355,522 confirmed with 54,339 probable.

--32 fatalities raise the toll to 8,482 confirmed and 594 probable.

--10 fewer COVID-positive are hospitalized Friday, lowering the total to 1,275.

--5 more people are on ventilators for a total of 167.