26 new COVID cases, one death in three parishes

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases, half of them in St. Mary, and one fatality in St. Martin were reported for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday.

The 13 new cases raise St. Mary's total since the pandemic began to 2,067. Eighty-seven COVID-positive St. Mary people have died.

Seven new St. Martin cases raised the parish's total to 2,302. The death reported Sunday was the parish's 65th.

Assumption has six new cases for a total of 834. Twenty-four COVID fatalities have been reported there.

Statewide:

--1,251 new cases raise the pandemic total to 187,961.

--20 new deaths raise the toll to 5,807.

--22 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 622. Hospitalizations had risen four straight days through Friday.

--9 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 72.