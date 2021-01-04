26 new COVID cases, one confirmed death in local parishes

Another confirmed COVID-related fatality and two more deaths probably related to the pandemic were reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday.

St. Mary has nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a pandemic total of 2,776 with nine more probable. The parish has had 96 COVID-related fatalities and seven probable, including one probable reported Monday.

In St. Martin, 13 confirmed cases raise the total to 3,587 with 264 probable. One new confirmed death raised that total to 78, and another probable COVID fatality was the parish's seventh.

Assumption has four new cases for a total of 1,167 with 241 probable. The confirmed death toll is now 27 with one probable.

Statewide:

--1,190 new cases raise the confirmed count to 292,184 with 29,997 probable.

--48 deaths raise the toll to 7,198 with 387.

--58 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 1,891.

--3 more people are on ventilators for a total of 207.