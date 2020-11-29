26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, no deaths in local parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday.

Statewide, the daily death and case counts were relatively low, but hospitalizations were up more than 11% in the two days.

In St. Mary, 11 new confirmed cases raised the pandemic total to 2,265. Those positives were detected by molecular tests. Another 100 cases have been detected by the less sensitive antigen tests and are considered probable.

In St. Martin, 15 new confirmed cases raise the case count there to 2,664 with 55 probable cases.

Assumption's case count was adjusted downward by two to 939. Assumption has 76 probable cases.

No new deaths were reported in the three parishes, so the tolls remain 89 confirmed fatalities with six probables in St. Mary, 66 confirmed fatalities with five probables in St. Martin and 24 confirmed deaths with one probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,641 new cases raise the confirmed case count to 220,309 with another 11,936 probables.

--16 new fatalities raise the confirmed toll to 6,152 with 255 probables.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals jumped by 122 to 1,196.

--The number of people on ventilators remained at 125.