22 confirmed COVID cases, no fatalities in 72 hours

Twenty-two new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in three local parishes during the 72 hours ending at midday Sunday.

St. Mary has eight new confirmed cases, running the pandemic total to 3,367 confirmed cases and 826 listed as probable. The number of fatalities remains at 109 confirmed with 13 listed as probably COVID-related.

St. Martin has 10 new confirmed cases for a total of 4,454 confirmed with 419 probable. The parish has had 102 confirmed fatalities with 10 probable.

Assumption has four new cases for a total of 1,536 confirmed and 563 probable. Assumption has 29 confirmed fatalities with five probable.

Statewide:

--884 new confirmed cases raise the pandemic total to 372,514 confirmed with 61,271 probable.

--47 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 9,033 confirmed with 715 probable.

--12 fewer people are in hospitals for a total of 532.

--The number of people on ventilators rose by one to 75.