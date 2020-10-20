21 new COVID cases, one death reported for St. Martin on Tuesday

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases, 21 of them in St. Martin, and one St. Martin death were reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health at midday Tuesday.

The 23 cases raise St. Martin's pandemic death count to 2,183. The death was the parish's 63rd COVID-related fatality.

St. Mary has two new cases for a total of 2,000. For the second straight day, the Assumption case count was adjusted downward by one. The total is now 782.

The death tolls remain 84 in St. Mary and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--685 new cases raise the total to 176,681.

--6 new fatalities raise the toll to 5,572.

--33 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 586.

--2 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 62.