21 COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases in the three local parishes were reported Tuesday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. Thirteen of the new cases and one death were recorded for St. Martin Parish.

In St. Mary, six new cases raised the total since the pandemic began to 1,768.

St. Martin's 13 Tuesday cases raised the parish total to 1,975. The newly reported fatality makes the death toll 57.

Assumption had two new cases for a total of 669.

St. Mary's death toll remained at 70, Assumption's at 22.

Statewide:

--667 new cases Tuesday raised the pandemic total to 148,882.

--34 deaths raised the pandemic toll to 4,821.

--28 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals Tuesday for a total of 910.

--4 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 128.