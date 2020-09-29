21 COVID cases, no deaths Tuesday in three parishes

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday.

St. Mary has 10 new cases for a total of 1,934 since the pandemic began.

Eight new cases raise St. Martin's pandemic total to 2,103.

Assumption has three new cases for a total of 763.

No local deaths were reported Tuesday, so the fatality count remains at 77 for St. Mary, 61 for St. Martin and 24 for Assumption.

Statewide:

--553 cases raise the pandemic total to 165,624.

--10 newly reported deaths raise the toll to 5,308.

--15 more COVID-positive people were hospitalized for a total of 578.

--3 fewer people were on ventilators for a total of 80.