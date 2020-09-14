19 news COVID cases, one death in three parishes

Nineteen new COVID cases were reported for three local parishes in Monday's midday report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Mary had 11 new cases for a total of 1,836 since the pandemic began.

St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward from 2,049 on Sunday to 2,042. But one fatality was reported Monday, bringing the COVID death toll in St. Martin to 59.

Assumption had eight new cases Monday for a total of 729.

COVID's death toll in St. Mary remained at 75, in Assumption at 23.

Statewide:

--497 cases raised the state's pandemic total to 157,947.

--17 new deaths raised the total to 5,082.

--16 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 664.

--3 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 105.