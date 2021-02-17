19 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Nineteen new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in three local parishes for the 48 hours ending at midday Wednesday.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health didn't make its daily report Tuesday because of the Mardi Gras holiday.

Eight new confirmed COVID cases were reported Wednesday for St. Mary, raising the pandemic total to 3,274 confirmed cases and 737 probable.

Ten new confirmed cases in St. Martin raised the pandemic total to 4,376 confirmed and 401 probable.

One new Assumption confirmed case makes the total 1,517 confirmed with 546 probable.

The death tolls remain at 106 confirmed with 12 probable in St. Mary, 101 confirmed with eight probable in St. Martin and 29 with four probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--179 new cases make the pandemic total 364,924 confirmed with 56,994 probable.

--66 newly reported deaths make the death toll 8,740 confirmed with 651 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in Louisiana hospitals remains at 849.

--11 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 126.