19 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes at midday Tuesday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

No new fatalities were reported.

Two new cases raise St. Mary's pandemic case count to 2,044.

St. Martin has 12 new cases for a total of 2,283.

Assumption has five new cases, raising its case count to 814.

The death tolls remain at 87 for St. Mary, 64 for St. Martin and 24 for Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,150 new cases make the pandemic count 184,769.

--17 deaths raise the toll to 5,737.

--23 more COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 619.

--14 more people are on ventilators for a total of 84.