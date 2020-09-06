18 new COVID cases, two deaths locally in two days

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases locally and one death each in St. Mary and St. Martin were reported for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday

Ten new cases were reported among St. Mary people, raising the total since the pandemic began to 1,788. The newly reported death brings that total to 72.

Three new cases make St. Martin's pandemic total 1,999. The death reported Sunday raised the toll there to 58.

Assumption had five new cases in the two days for a total of 680. The death toll there remains at 22.

Statewide:

--1,387 new cases for the two days raised the pandemic total to 152,868.

--58 newly reported fatalities raise the state toll to 4,930.

--18 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 790.

--23 more people are on ventilators for a total of 119.