18 new COVID-19 cases, one death in three local parishes

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases were reported at noon Wednesday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption, including 11 plus one death in St. Martin.

The numbers were recorded noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

--In St. Mary, six new cases raised the total to 257 after 1,900 tests. The number of deaths remained at 26.

--In St. Martin, the 11 new COVID-19 cases raised the total to 276 after 2,400 tests. The death reported Wednesday raised the parish's total to 22.

--One new case raised Assumption's total to 231 after 1,230 tests. The death toll remained at 11.

Statewide:

--612 new cases raised the total to 32,662 after about 238,000 tests.

--34 deaths raised the toll to 2,315.

--The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 plummeted by 126 to 1,194.

--The number of people on ventilators rose by one to 147.