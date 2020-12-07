18 new confirmed COVID cases in three local parishes

Eighteen new confirmed COVID cases, 11 of them in St. Martin, were reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Statewide, the number of new COVID cases was down, typical for a Sunday-to-Monday report. But hospitalizations rose above 1,400 for the first time since Aug. 7.

In St. Mary, three new confirmed cases raised the total since the pandemic began to 2,364. Those positives resulted from molecular tests. Another 124 cases were identified using the less sensitive antigen tests and are listed as probable.

St. Martin's 11 new confirmed cases pushed the pandemic total there to 2,819. Another 105 probables were reported.

In Assumption, four new confirmed cases make the total 991, plus 101 probables.

No new fatalities were reported, so the death tolls remain at 91 confirmed with another six listed as probable in St. Mary; 69 with five probables in St. Martin; and 24 with one probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,016 new cases raise the confirmed pandemic total to 236,879 with 15,257 probables.

--23 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 6,331 with 276 probables.

--Another 31 COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 1,423.

--The number of people on ventilators dropped by one to 161.