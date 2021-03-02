17 new COVID cases, one fatality in local parishes

St. Mary has seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and St. Martin has 10 in the Louisiana Office of Public Health report for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday. One COVID-related death was reported for St. Mary.

That death was the 109th confirmed COVID-related fatality in St. Mary. Another 12 deaths are listed as probably COVID-related. The seven new cases raise the parish's pandemic total to 3,343 confirmed with 809 probable.

St. Martin's new cases raise its total to 4,442 confirmed with 416 probable. The death toll there remains at 102 confirmed with 10 probable.

Assumption's totals remain at 1,535 confirmed cases with 556 probable, and 29 confirmed deaths with five probable.

Statewide:

--770 new cases raise the total to 370,797 confirmed with 60,474 probable.

--19 new fatalities raise the toll to 8,957 confirmed deaths with 690 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in Louisiana hospitals remains at 629.

--2 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 89.