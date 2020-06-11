16 new COVID cases, two deaths in three local parishes

St. Mary and St. Martin had one of their toughest days in recent weeks Thursday in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The 24-hour statistics from the Louisiana Office of Public Health also showed another death in Assumption.

St. Mary has four new COVID-19 cases for a total of 346 after about 3,900 tests. One newly reported death raises the parish's toll to 33.

St. Martin has 12 new cases for a total of 307 after 4,200 tests. The number of deaths remained at 25.

Assumption's case count remains at 259 after 2,500 tests. The death reported Thursday raises the total to 14

Statewide:

--442 new cases make the total 44,472 after about 470,000 tests.

--19 deaths reported Thursday mean 2,874 Louisiana people have died from COVID-19-related illness.

--The number of hospitalizations, 549, and people on ventilators, 72, did not change Thursday.