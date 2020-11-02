16 new COVID cases in St. Mary, St. Martin; no new fatalities

Twelve new COVID-19 cases in St. Martin and four in St. Mary were reported at midday Monday, while Assumption's case count was adjusted downward. No new fatalities were reported locally.

St. Mary now has had 2,271 cases since the pandemic began.

Assumption's case count was reduced by five to 809.

With no new fatalities, the death tolls remain at 87 for St. Mary, 64 for St. Martin and 24 for Assumption.

Statewide:

--270 new cases raise the pandemic total to 183,616.

--8 new deaths make the toll 5,720.

--2 fewer COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 596.

--The number of people on ventilators says at 70.